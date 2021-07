From the day the Braves drafted Charlie Morton, way back in 2002, he was always meant to carve a path here: earning his 100th career win while donning an Atlanta uniform. That happened Tuesday at Citi Field, as Morton struck out 11 over seven innings of one-hit ball in a 3-0 win against the Mets. It came 13 years and eight days after the right-hander’s debut for Atlanta, which is when he grabbed win No. 1.