Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

'Godfather' of Tibetan rap spits karmic rhymes

By Helen ROXBURGH, Hector RETAMAL
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZDBl_0acax3XS00
Tibetan rappers have to find creative ways to sing about socio-political issues to avoid the attention of Chinese authorities /AFP

In his tracksuit, silver chain and sparkling trainers, MC Tenzin would look like any other rapper if not for the backdrop of towering Himalayan peaks in his videos and rhyme-dropping about karma.

The self-described "Godfather" of Tibetan rap is a leading light of the region's hip-hop scene, where tight social constraints are at odds with the in-your-face art form.

Tibetan rappers walk a tightrope unfamiliar to their peers overseas, with some cautiously exploring local pride and Buddhist identity in coded lyrics to avoid the unwanted attention of Chinese authorities.

Most, however -- MC Tenzin included -- give politics a wide berth to be able to continue creating their music.

"I am a little bit different (from Western rappers). I do my best to create a positive experience," says the 36-year-old, whose real name is Tenzin Dhondup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SyXhS_0acax3XS00
The 'Godfather' of Tibetan rap, MC Tenzin discovered the art form listening to Eminem and 50 Cent /AFP

He discovered hip-hop listening to American giants like Eminem and 50 Cent in his home village of Pasum near the foot of Mount Everest, connecting so much with the music that it felt like "home".

"I listened to them so much sometimes my ears hurt," he told AFP during an interview at a bar in the Tibetan capital Lhasa's nightlife district.

- Tibetan identity -

In the decade since, a home-grown Tibetan scene has emerged, with Tenzin among the early pioneers.

Chinese hip-hop got a huge boost with the 2017 launch of the wildly popular TV talent contest "The Rap of China," which helped bring the genre into the mainstream, and Tibetan fans say the lyrical flow of Buddhist chants fits rap's rhythms.

Some younger rappers with Tibetan roots are nudging boundaries by expressing cultural pride, "challenging the stereotype of underdeveloped Tibetans (and) advocating for inter-ethnic equality", according to one researcher's 2019 study at Georgetown University, based on interviews with dozens of Tibetan musicians.

Tibet has alternated over the centuries between independence and control by China, which says it "peacefully liberated" the rugged plateau in 1951.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSjel_0acax3XS00
Tibetan rap uses coded references to religion, language, culture and tradition as forms of resistance to China's assimilation efforts /AFP

In 2008, the region exploded in deadly rioting after rising anger over the perceived dilution of their ancient culture by rapid Chinese-fuelled development, and controls have been ultra-tight ever since.

In his videos, stylish rapper Uncle Buddhist flashes between trendy neon-lit parties and grasslands on horseback, singing about the "unified single root" of Tibetan tradition.

His song "Tsampa" references Tibet's grain-based staple food, a symbol of Tibetan cultural pride and unity.

Religious overtones and singing in Tibetan can also express subtle opposition to Chinese pressure for secularisation and assimilation.

"Because the artists can't be explicit, I see important messages in the way that they choose to express themselves, dress, the topics they choose to rap about and who they collaborate with," said Dechen Pemba, founder of the High Peaks Pure Earth website, who has translated Tibetan raps into English.

- Karma and kindness -

Most Tibetan rappers, however, stick to positive messages and cultural imagery like temples, colourful prayer flags and maroon-robed monks.

Popular hip-hop duo ANU scored a hit with the catchy karma-focused anthem "Fly" that told listeners to "search for the highest soul".

In another, they rap about kindness as the "essence of Buddhism" and rail against material greed.

Against the wishes of his parents, budding rhyme-slinger MC Tenzin eventually relocated to the big city, Lhasa.

"I worked in a travel agency, slept there at night. In the beginning, it was very difficult," he said.

"One night me and my friend sat drinking Lhasa Beer and we started to make music."

Rapping in Tibetan, Mandarin, English, and Nepalese, he mostly uses Douyin -- the Chinese version of social media platform TikTok -- along with live shows to share his music and interact with fans.

The Tibetan scene is so embryonic, however, that MC Tenzin also works as a tour guide since he still hasn't earned enough to make a living -- or the support of his parents, who "don't understand rap music".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9fCG_0acax3XS00
Rapping in Tibetan, Mandarin, English, and Nepalese, MC Tenzin shares his music via social media and live shows /AFP

His parents had planned for him to make a life in their village with his family and follow the social practice of fraternal polyandry -- a once-common custom where several brothers marry the same wife.

Ultimately, MC Tenzin feels his mission is to bestow a musical blessing on his fans.

"I want to make music so that positive energies go to everyone," he said.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tibetan Buddhism#Rap Music#Tibetan Culture#Tibetan Plateau#Chinese#Himalayan#Buddhist#American#Tibetans#Georgetown University#Nepalese#Douyin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Country
China
Related
Indiacrossroadstoday.com

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama celebrates 86th birthday

DHARMSALA, India (AP) — The Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama celebrated turning 86 on Tuesday, thanking his supporters and expressing his appreciation for India, where he has lived since he fled his homeland in 1959. “I want to express my deep appreciation of all my friends who have really...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

AP PHOTOS: Tibetan traditions threatened by politics, growth

LHASA, China — The name Tibet conjures up images of snowy peaks, vermillion temples and prayer flags snapping in the Himalayan wind. Those features remain, but the religious and cultural foundations underpinning them appear to be coming unstuck. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, the region is facing a push...
networksasia.net

Just How To Freestyle Rap For Novices

Typical British Jargon Words That Every English Student Should Know. Beginning To Discover To Rap. The Circulation Of Fluency: How To Freestyle Rap In An International Language. The hook is normally the most unforgettable line in the track. A lot of tunes make use of the hook as the chorus...
MusicSlate

The Bridge: Beats, Rhymes and Life

Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. In this mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy is joined by Oliver Wang, professor of sociology at California State University, Long Beach, music writer and co-host of the music podcast Heat Rocks. Chris and Oliver chat about the latest episode of Hit Parade, which dives deep into the origins of rap music to identify when rappers started singing. Oliver dissects the gendered boundaries that used to define rap and R&B, and the two discuss the myriad pivot points that caused these boundaries to fall.
Manchester, WAkexp.org

Children of Zeus - No Love Song

Manchester duo Children Of Zeus return with their first new music in three years, since the release of their acclaimed debut Travel Light. Today's Song of the Day reunites band members Tyler Daley and Konny Kon with producer Beat Butcha (Jay-Z, Beyonce, Nipsey Hussle) who worked on their earlier album. The lush production adds a lush, soulful vibe to the smooth slow jam, providing a velvety platform for Daley's vocals and Kon's riffs.
New Haven Register

How Avant-Guitar Godfather Sonny Sharrock Reconciled Terror and Beauty

Questlove’s new Summer of Soul doc is a trove of incredible footage, featuring extended clips of Sly and the Family Stone, Mavis Staples, Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, and other icons at the height of their performing powers. But one of the film’s most striking sequences spotlights a lesser-known figure who shared the bill with these legends at 1969’s Harlem Cultural Festival: the guitarist Sonny Sharrock, seen convulsing and grimacing onstage as he wrings a gritty expressionist racket from his hollow-body ax during an appearance backing flutist Herbie Mann.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

R.I.P. John Langley, creator of Cops and "godfather of reality TV"

As reported by Variety, TV writer and producer John Langley—whose biggest contribution to culture, for better or worse, was creating the TV show Cops—has died. Langley apparently suffered a heart attack in Mexico while competing as part of the Coast To Coast Ensenada-San Felipe 250 off-road race. He was 78.
ChinaBirmingham Star

Tibetans call for UN action to end China's genocide

Geneva [Switzerland], June 27 (ANI): Amid international condemnation of various human rights abuses by China, the Tibetan community of Switzerland and Liechtenstein have submitted a five-point appeal to the United Nations (UN) which includes calls to end China's cultural genocide in Tibet, its interference in Tibetan religious beliefs and traditions, among others.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Juno Temple Joins Making of 'Godfather' Series 'The Offer' at Paramount Plus

Juno Temple has signed on to star in “The Offer,” the Paramount Plus series that will explore the behind-the-scenes drama during the making of “The Godfather.”. “The Offer” is based on the experience of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller), about the behind-the-scenes events of the original 1972 film. Along with Teller, the series will star Matthew Goode as producer Robert Evans, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, and Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola.
Protestsdallassun.com

Switzerland: Uyghurs Tibetan activists protest

Lausanne [Switzerland], June 24 (ANI): Dozens of Uyghurs and Tibetan activists gathered outside the Olympic Museum in Lausanne city here to protest against the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. On the annual International Olympic Day on Wednesday, protesters from Switzerland, France, Germany and Liechtenstein rallied in Lausanne, Euro News reported.
Hartselle Enquirer

Rhyming and nonsense words

Perhaps you are among the few who cannot really understand the appeal of a Dr. Seuss book, and perhaps you have wondered why you should be at all concerned when your child’s teacher tells you your little one is struggling with “nonsense words.”. Zug rhymes with vug? What’s a zug?...
MusicLaw.com

Putting Rap Music on Trial

In courtrooms across the country, judges and juries are being asked to contemplate rap music as criminal evidence. This growing trend warrants caution and begs many questions, the most obvious being: “Why rap?”. As the New Jersey Supreme Court recognized in State v. Skinner, 218 N.J. 496, 517, 521 (2014),...
Advocacyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tibetan Youth Congress protest against CCP anniversary

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) members on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi against the centenary celebrations of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Dozens of Tibetans gathered at the Chinese Embassy to protest the cruelty and brutality of...
StocksFOXBusiness

Musk gives Dogecoin price boost with latest Godfather-inspired tweet

Dogecoin's valuation got a boost Thursday after Elon Musk issued another slew of tongue-in-cheek tweets about the cryptocurrency. Dogecoin, which initially began as a joke in 2013 based on a popular meme, rose to a morning high of $0.257, according to prices tracked by Coin Desk. The all-time high is $0.74.
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Happy Birthday, 50 Cent! The rapper turns 46 today

Happy Birthday to Curtis James Jackson III, better known as 50 Cent. Today, July 6, 2021 marks the rapper’s 46th birthday, marking almost two decades in the industry and an indescribable impact on current and future generations of musicians and entertainers. Born in the South Jamaica, Queens, Jackson started...
Technologyarxiv.org

DeepRapper: Neural Rap Generation with Rhyme and Rhythm Modeling

Rap generation, which aims to produce lyrics and corresponding singing beats, needs to model both rhymes and rhythms. Previous works for rap generation focused on rhyming lyrics but ignored rhythmic beats, which are important for rap performance. In this paper, we develop DeepRapper, a Transformer-based rap generation system that can model both rhymes and rhythms. Since there is no available rap dataset with rhythmic beats, we develop a data mining pipeline to collect a large-scale rap dataset, which includes a large number of rap songs with aligned lyrics and rhythmic beats. Second, we design a Transformer-based autoregressive language model which carefully models rhymes and rhythms. Specifically, we generate lyrics in the reverse order with rhyme representation and constraint for rhyme enhancement and insert a beat symbol into lyrics for rhythm/beat modeling. To our knowledge, DeepRapper is the first system to generate rap with both rhymes and rhythms. Both objective and subjective evaluations demonstrate that DeepRapper generates creative and high-quality raps with rhymes and rhythms. Code will be released on GitHub.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

RZA Laced An Eerie Masterpiece For Wu-Tang Clan's "Careful"

Today marks the fifty-second birthday of one of hip-hop's most legendary producers -- the RZA. As the man behind the W-emblazoned curtain, Bobby Digital has laced a vast number of Wu-Tang Clan classics, his dark and gritty style becoming synonymous with the Shaolin sound. Though he's certainly amassed no shortage of memorable tunes, it feels appropriate to highlight one of his more underrated selections, circling back to The W for "Careful."
Animalsakc.org

Lhasa Apso History: Tiny Tibetan Watchdogs

When dog lovers hear the phrase “mountain dog,” their thoughts naturally turn to the big guys: Saint Bernards, Great Pyrenees, Bernese Mountain Dogs, and other large, immensely powerful breeds created to guard flocks and rescue luckless travelers amid the world’s great mountain ranges. But dogs specially bred to thrive in high altitudes come in all sizes. The small but sturdy Lhasa Apso, and its equally diminutive cousin the Tibetan Spaniel, come readily to mind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy