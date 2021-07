A preview of Game Six between the Suns and Clippers with The Athletic’s fill-in Suns writer. Heading into another huge game day for the Suns, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, who has been filling in on Suns coverage during the postseason, joins the show to talk about Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, the Suns’ defense and how this Suns team can pull off a road win in Game Six. We also discuss how the Suns can corral Paul George, Reggie Jackson and DeMarcus Cousins, and what the Suns’ rotation could look like tonight.