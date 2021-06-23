Who is Yung Gravy and Why are Missoulians Talking About Him?
We were waiting in a line today as I casually scrolled through my email and mentioned that Yung Gravy was booked for the Wilma. My teenager immediately began texting his friends, who were thrilled to hear the news. And then the requests started coming in from around town, you know, from the people who didn't have anything to say during the pandemic but now they want to be best friends and see if maybe we have some tickets to spare. That's when I realized that Yung Gravy is a much bigger deal than I initially thought.1075zoofm.com