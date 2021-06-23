Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Daryl Dike thunders back into Orlando as Lions weather lightning delay to deliver 5-0 win

By Julia Poe, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nBrK_0acauj9Y00
Orlando City Forward Daryl Dike (18) runs towards the goal with the ball during the team's first home game against the San José Earthquakes. The game was the first of its kind to be full capacity since the pandemic in Orlando’s Exploria Stadium on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Each time Daryl Dike touched the ball on Tuesday night, a rumble of anticipation rolled through the stands of Exploria Stadium.

Orlando City fans waited six months to see the 21-year-old star return to their home pitch. On Tuesday, they were forced to wait a little longer — first for a 30-minute rain delay, then for a 45-minute delay in the middle of the first half.

In the gaps between starting whistles, Lions fans hunkered in the cramped concourse, singing along to “Mr. Brightside” and “Purple Rain” as music blasted through the stadium.

After over an hour of stoppage, Dike made the wait worth it for the 15,476 fans in attendance.

In a soggy, stop-and-start evening, the striker helped the Lions to pull both sides of their game together for their most dominant performance of the season so far.

“We’re going up from here,” forward Benji Michel said after scoring two goals in the win. “We’re not stopping until we get to the top, until we’re in first place.”

In the days since his last match in Orlando, Dike transformed from a fledgling MLS star to an international sensation, garnering interest from top clubs in Europe during his ascendant loan to Barnsley.

The striker returned to Orlando with a hungry edge to his game, netting two goals to clinch the 5-0 victory.

The night marked the first time Dike played in front of a full capacity crowd for a professional club match.

“For us, especially having the fans that we do, you can feel the difference, you can feel the presence,” Dike said. “You can make that extra run, make that extra tackle. Having fans truly, truly pushes us to another level.”

Dike stood out on the night, but it was homegrown forward Benji Michel who initially sparked scoring for the Lions.

The winger flew through a crunching tackle to earn a penalty kick in the seventh minute, giving captain Luis Nani the first scoring chance of the night.

Michel then stole a shot of his own 10 minutes later, dodging around a San Jose defender and keeper to punch a lethargic back pass into the net.

After turning a back flip in his signature celebration, Michel snagged a cowboy hat from a supporter and pretended to whip a lasso through the air, laughing as teammates swarmed him from either side.

“I was actually thinking about grabbing the corner flag and trying to ride it like a horse,” Michel said. “But I didn’t want to do too much.”

Dike eagerly leapt into the scoring fray next. After Nani picked off a pass for a turnover, the striker collected a pass from the captain and dodged the final defender, smashing the ball past the keeper for his first MLS goal of the year.

Minutes into the second half, Dike sealed his brace with a leaping header off a free kick. The striker’s performance was met with chants of his name echoing through the stadium.

“It means a lot to have Daryl back,” Pareja said. “I think he’s improving a lot of stuff. His matureness is very clear. His movements are solid. I can see the connection that he’s making with his teammates increasing. It’s making much more sense, the game itself.”

Michel punched in a final goal in the 90th minute, skating past two defenders to bury the ball at the near post.

The victory marked the Lions’ fifth clean sheet of the season and the first for keeper Brandon Austin.

The Lions nearly relinquished their clean sheet in the 70th minute when a cross ricocheted off the wrist of Antonio Carlos, prompting a VAR check for a handball in the box. But the referee didn’t award the penalty kick, allowing the team to maintain the defensive stand.

“The things that I enjoyed the most today, in spite of the goals ... for me, the highlight is just to be able to recover our solidness defensively,” Pareja said. “They know that I’m very demanding of that part and today the game could go anyway. Sometimes you get relaxed if the game gets to an early lead, and they kept that solidness. Keeping our goal clean is very important to us if we want to win things this year.”

Orlando City will now take two days to rest before heading down to Fort Lauderdale to face instate rivals Inter Miami.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Dike
Person
Benji Michel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Weather#Inter Miami#San Jose#The San Jos Earthquakes#Var#Orlandosentinel Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

3 things we learned in Orlando City’s 5-0 win over San Jose

Orlando City notched a dominant 5-0 rout over San Jose on Tuesday night, welcoming back full-capacity supporters to Exploria Stadium with a second straight win. Here are three things we learned from the match:. Orlando City fans have been waiting to hear those words since Feb. 1 when the striker...
MLSTrumann Democrat

Dike, Michel each score 2 goals in Orlando City's 5-0 win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daryl Dike and Benji Michel each scored two goals, and Nani had a goal and two assists as Orlando City beat the San Jose Earthquakes 5-0 on Tuesday night. Orlando (5-1-3) won for the fifth time in seven games — with a draw. San Jose (3-6-1)...
MLScenterlinesoccer.com

Off night: Orlando City SC 5, San Jose Earthquakes 0

The San Jose Earthquakes had some optimism they could build on their draw at the weekend, but instead they suffered their worst loss of the 2021 season on Tuesday, when they fell 5-0 to Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium. In a choppy game that featured two weather delays that...
MLSMercury News

Earthquakes’ slump continues in 5-0 loss to Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Earthquakes’ troubles continued Tuesday night as Daryl Dike and Benji Michel each scored two goals, and Nani had a goal and two assists as Orlando City beat San Jose 5-0. Orlando (5-1-3) won for the fifth time in seven games — with a draw. San Jose (3-6-1) has lost five during a six-match winless stretch.
Premier Leaguenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Daryl Dike's brace propels Orlando City to victory over Quakes

Daryl Dike scored a pair of goals in his first start of the season and Orlando City cruised to a 5-0 victory over the visiting San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday night. Nani added his team-leading fifth goal from the penalty spot and assisted both of Dike's goals as Orlando won its second in a row and fifth in the last seven games.
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Final Score 5-0 as Lions Run Rampant Over Quakes

Daryl Dike and Benji Michel both bagged braces and Brandon Austin got his first MLS shutout as Orlando City destroyed the San Jose Earthquakes 5-0 on a rainy night at Exploria Stadium in front of 15,476 fans. Nani also scored for the Lions (5-1-3, 18 points), who conceded possession and picked apart the Quakes (3-6-1, 10 points) in transition throughout the match.
MLSorlandocitysc.com

The Heineken Man of the Match Spotlight: Daryl Dike

Tuesday night marked the first time in 479 days that Exploria Stadium opened up to full capacity. Daryl Dike was ready to welcome everyone back. The 21 year-old sensation scored a brace in his first start for Orlando City since last year’s MLS Cup Playoffs, powering the Lions to a 5-0 thrashing of the San Jose Earthquakes and earning himself Heineken Man of the Match honors.
Orlando, FLclick orlando

Orlando City routs San Jose 5-0

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City had no problem in the game on Tuesday against San Jose. The Lions defeated San Jose 5-0, the win allows Orlando City to stay in second place in the Eastern Conference. Nani scored a penalty kick to get things going in the 7th minute of...
MLSPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

3 things we learned from Orlando City’s loss to New York Red Bulls

Orlando City dropped its second loss of the season on Saturday in a 2-1 result to the New York Red Bulls, the only team the Lions have fallen to this year. Here are three things we learned from the match: Backline hampered by injuries The game changed drastically for the Lions when starting centerback Antonio Carlos went down with an injury in the 12th minute. The defender stayed down for a ...
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Orlando City Travels to Chicago for Midweek Match

ORLANDO, Fla. (July 6, 2021) - Orlando City SC (6-2-3, 21 points) heads out on the road, traveling to take on Chicago Fire FC (2-7-2, 8 points) on Wednesday, July 7. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. The match, presented by Publix, will be nationally televised...
MLSPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City hopes to bounce back on the road against Chicago

Orlando City will look to erase the memory of its last match with a quick turnaround on the road against the Chicago Fire on Wednesday. The Lions dropped only their second loss of the season on Saturday in a frustrating 2-1 result to the New York Red Bulls. As the team returns to the road, they’ll face a Fire side that’s struggled to string together results so far this year. The match — which ...
MLSSacramento Bee

Dike leads Orlando City SC against Inter Miami CF after 2-goal showing

Orlando City SC (5-1-3) vs. Inter Miami CF (2-5-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +177, Orlando City SC +144, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Daryl Dike leads Orlando City SC into a matchup with Inter Miami CF after a two-goal performance against San Jose. Inter Miami...
MLSPosted by
90min

Oscar Pareja thrilled with Daryl Dike’s 'improved' form upon return

After a successful stint with English Championship side Barnsley, Daryl Dike has returned to Major League Soccer ready to dominate with Orlando City SC. His first game back saw the forward score twice in a triumphant 5-0 victory against the San Jose Earthquakes. Prior to his arrival, rumors swirled around...
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Daryl Dike, Benji Michel Net Braces in Lions’ 5-0 Rout Over San Jose

ORLANDO, Fla. (June 22, 2021) - Orlando City SC (5-1-3, 18 points) took its second victory in four days time, routing the San Jose Earthquakes (3-6-1, 10 points) with a 5-0 shutout win in the Club’s first full-capacity contest at Exploria Stadium since its 2020 home opener. Daryl Dike and...
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City star Daryl Dike looks to take next step on USMNT Gold Cup roster

Orlando City star Daryl Dike will suit up for the U.S. men’s national team again this month as he leads the front line for the Americans in the Concacaf Gold Cup. Coach Gregg Berhalter said this tournament will be an important step for the 21-year-old striker. Dike debuted for Orlando City barely a year ago in the MLS is Back tournament, quickly earning a position on the U.S. men’s national team as one of the Americans’ most promising talents at the striker position.
NHL995qyk.com

After Dominating 8-0 in Game 5, Lightning Will Try to Close Out Series on Long Island to Get Back to Stanley Cup Final

The Lightning notched their most dominating playoff win in franchise history, beating New York 8-0 and will now try to close out the series on Long Island. The Bolts played as close to a complete game as possible – from power play goals, even-strength tallies, solid defensive effort (we see you, Luke Schenn!) and more incredible net minding by Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Islanders won’t go down without a fight at the Coliseum though and will make Tampa Bay work their takes off for that difficult fourth win. Tune in to our thoughts on Game 5.
Orlando, FLOrlando Sentinel

Orlando Pride vs North Carolina Courage Soccer

Orlando Pride vs North Carolina Courage soccer game ends in a 2-0 loss for the Pride on the Fourth of July at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. The Prides offense never got off the ground. (Willie J. Allen Jr.) Orlando Pride V North Carolina Courage. Orlando Pride V North Carolina Courage.
Oakes, NDnewsdakota.com

Oakes Legion Baseball wins 5-0, improves to 7-2

OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Legion Baseball team adds another W in the win column as they defeat Lidgerwood/Hankenson 5-0. The star of the game has to be starting pitcher Conor Schall. The right-handed pitcher went the full 7 innings, giving up no runs and striking out 9 batters. LH didn’t get their first base runner until the fifth inning when a dropped third strike got away from catcher Joey Heim. Their first hit came just 1 batter later. Schall was virtually unhittable on the mound and kept the opposing hitters off-balance all game.
NHL995qyk.com

Lightning Go Up 3-0 in Series But the Fourth Is the Hardest to Win

The Lightning are now up 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final but the fourth is the hardest to win…at least, that’s how the saying goes. After the way Tampa Bay has played against Montreal – winning all three games with a 14-5 goal differential – it almost feels like a back-to-back Cup hoist is inevitable. Almost. You can’t count out the Canadiens – we share our thoughts on why and how we see the rest of the series playing out in our Game 3 recap.

Comments / 1

Community Policy