Daryl Dike thunders back into Orlando as Lions weather lightning delay to deliver 5-0 win

Orlando City Forward Daryl Dike (18) runs towards the goal with the ball during the team's first home game against the San José Earthquakes. The game was the first of its kind to be full capacity since the pandemic in Orlando’s Exploria Stadium on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Each time Daryl Dike touched the ball on Tuesday night, a rumble of anticipation rolled through the stands of Exploria Stadium.

Orlando City fans waited six months to see the 21-year-old star return to their home pitch. On Tuesday, they were forced to wait a little longer — first for a 30-minute rain delay, then for a 45-minute delay in the middle of the first half.

In the gaps between starting whistles, Lions fans hunkered in the cramped concourse, singing along to “Mr. Brightside” and “Purple Rain” as music blasted through the stadium.

After over an hour of stoppage, Dike made the wait worth it for the 15,476 fans in attendance.

In a soggy, stop-and-start evening, the striker helped the Lions to pull both sides of their game together for their most dominant performance of the season so far.

“We’re going up from here,” forward Benji Michel said after scoring two goals in the win. “We’re not stopping until we get to the top, until we’re in first place.”

In the days since his last match in Orlando, Dike transformed from a fledgling MLS star to an international sensation, garnering interest from top clubs in Europe during his ascendant loan to Barnsley.

The striker returned to Orlando with a hungry edge to his game, netting two goals to clinch the 5-0 victory.

The night marked the first time Dike played in front of a full capacity crowd for a professional club match.

“For us, especially having the fans that we do, you can feel the difference, you can feel the presence,” Dike said. “You can make that extra run, make that extra tackle. Having fans truly, truly pushes us to another level.”

Dike stood out on the night, but it was homegrown forward Benji Michel who initially sparked scoring for the Lions.

The winger flew through a crunching tackle to earn a penalty kick in the seventh minute, giving captain Luis Nani the first scoring chance of the night.

Michel then stole a shot of his own 10 minutes later, dodging around a San Jose defender and keeper to punch a lethargic back pass into the net.

After turning a back flip in his signature celebration, Michel snagged a cowboy hat from a supporter and pretended to whip a lasso through the air, laughing as teammates swarmed him from either side.

“I was actually thinking about grabbing the corner flag and trying to ride it like a horse,” Michel said. “But I didn’t want to do too much.”

Dike eagerly leapt into the scoring fray next. After Nani picked off a pass for a turnover, the striker collected a pass from the captain and dodged the final defender, smashing the ball past the keeper for his first MLS goal of the year.

Minutes into the second half, Dike sealed his brace with a leaping header off a free kick. The striker’s performance was met with chants of his name echoing through the stadium.

“It means a lot to have Daryl back,” Pareja said. “I think he’s improving a lot of stuff. His matureness is very clear. His movements are solid. I can see the connection that he’s making with his teammates increasing. It’s making much more sense, the game itself.”

Michel punched in a final goal in the 90th minute, skating past two defenders to bury the ball at the near post.

The victory marked the Lions’ fifth clean sheet of the season and the first for keeper Brandon Austin.

The Lions nearly relinquished their clean sheet in the 70th minute when a cross ricocheted off the wrist of Antonio Carlos, prompting a VAR check for a handball in the box. But the referee didn’t award the penalty kick, allowing the team to maintain the defensive stand.

“The things that I enjoyed the most today, in spite of the goals ... for me, the highlight is just to be able to recover our solidness defensively,” Pareja said. “They know that I’m very demanding of that part and today the game could go anyway. Sometimes you get relaxed if the game gets to an early lead, and they kept that solidness. Keeping our goal clean is very important to us if we want to win things this year.”

Orlando City will now take two days to rest before heading down to Fort Lauderdale to face instate rivals Inter Miami.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .