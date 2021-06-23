Flood Advisory issued for Broward by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Broward The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Broward County in southeastern Florida * Until 100 AM EDT. * At 1106 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Weston, Cooper City, Intersection I-75 And Griffin Road, Sunshine Acres, Pine Island Ridge and Markham Park.alerts.weather.gov