Salt Lake City, UT

Doctor: COVID hospitalizations rising; nearly all patients are unvaccinated

By Michael Locklear, KUTV
KUTV
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The number of Utahns in the hospital with COVID-19 is rising, doctors with University of Utah Health warned this week. Hospitalizations had been dropping since December, but that trend changed a few weeks ago. Statewide, about 30 more COVID patients were in the hospital on Tuesday than there were at the beginning of June. A total of 159 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus — still far below the peak we saw this winter.

kutv.com
