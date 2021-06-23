Doctor: COVID hospitalizations rising; nearly all patients are unvaccinated

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The number of Utahns in the hospital with COVID-19 is rising, doctors with University of Utah Health warned this week. Hospitalizations had been dropping since December, but that trend changed a few weeks ago. Statewide, about 30 more COVID patients were in the hospital on Tuesday than there were at the beginning of June. A total of 159 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus — still far below the peak we saw this winter.