Hanover, VA

Hanover takes advantage of Menchville miscues to cruise to Class 4 baseball semifinal victory

By Jami Frankenberry, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 14 days ago

Plunk. Plunk. Plunk.

Hanover used three free passes — all hit batsmen — to start the game and took advantage of seven total walks to cruise to a 10-0 victory over Menchville in a Class 4 baseball state semifinal Tuesday night.

All three of those first-inning hit batsmen scored, and four batters who drew walks against three Menchville pitchers eventually came home.

Hanover’s Nolan Williamson, the fourth batter, hit a two-run single in the first inning.

“Just got in my head a little bit,” Monarchs starter Zach Davis, a freshman, said of the first inning. “My first time being at this stage, I just got nervous.”

The Hawks (13-2) play Broad Run or Halifax County for the state title Saturday in Hanover’s first championship-game appearance since a runner-up finish in 2017.

Menchville, a youthful team that had only two seniors Tuesday, finished 11-3 in its last season before moving to Class 5.

“We’re very young,” Menchville coach Phil Forbes IV said. “I’m really proud of this team. I love my young guys and we’re going to have a great future.”

Davis allowed only two hits, but he was chased with two outs in the second inning. Hanover batted around, scored five runs on four walks and got a two-run double by Owen DeShazo, a junior who has committed to Boston College.

Hanover also benefited from two Menchville errors.

In a microcosm of the game, Hanover’s Chase Flora drew a walk, reached third base on a passed ball and scored the 10th and final run on a wild pitch.

“We started out giving them free bases and it’s hard to recover when you do that to a good team,” Forbes said.

Hanover starter Seth Keller, a junior right-hander who has committed to Old Dominion, tossed a two-hitter and struck out nine over four innings. Keller threw his fastball in the mid-80s.

“It was really the velocity, but at the same time he had really good placement,” Davis said. “We couldn’t hit it, and he just overpowered us.”

Jami Frankenberry, 757-446-2376, jami.frankenberry@pilotonline.com

