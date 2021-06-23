Cancel
Colleges

Scholastics

Yankton Daily Press
 14 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb.— More than 6,800 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year. Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.

