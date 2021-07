(KMAland) -- The Cardinals rallied late for a win over the Diamondbacks while the Red Sox came back to beat the Royals in MLB action on Monday. Royals (33-44): The Red Sox scored the final five runs of a 6-5 win over the Royals. Carlos Santana, Michael A. Taylor and Whit Merrifield all hit home runs within the first two innings, but Kansas City didn’t score from then on in the loss. Merrifield had three hits, Santana drove in three and Emmanuel Rivera smacked a pair of hits in his MLB debut.