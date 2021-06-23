Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GlobalFoundries To Build $4 Billion Chipmaking Plant In Singapore To Address Semiconductor Shortage

By Jonathan Burgos
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GlobalFoundries—controlled by United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co.—said Tuesday it will invest $4 billion to build a chip manufacturing plant in Singapore to meet the unprecedented demand for semiconductors worldwide. The U.S.-headquartered company held a virtual ground breaking ceremony to start the construction of the 300-millimeter fabrication...

www.forbes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

235K+
Followers
57K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#Globalfoundries#Mubadala Investment Co#Tsmc#Samsung Electronics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
Related
Marketsatlantanews.net

IT Infrastructure Services Market Is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Verizon Communications, Oracle

The latest independent research document on Global IT Infrastructure Services examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The IT Infrastructure Services study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of IT Infrastructure Services market report advocates analysis of TCS, DXC Technology, Accenture, HPE, DELL, IBM, Verizon Communications Inc., Oracle, HCL & Microsoft Corporation.
Marketsatlantanews.net

PCI Express Market Trending Forecasts with Growth Scenario by 2028 - Akamai Technologies, Intel, Kingston, Microchip

Officially abbreviated as PCIe or PCI-e, PCI Express (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express) is a high-speed serial computer expansion bus standard designed to replace older PCI, PCI-X, and AGP bus standards. Increasing demand for SSDs drives demand for PCIe SSD, and the storage segment is the major contributor to the growth of the storage application segment in the PCI market.
Businessthedallasnews.net

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market worth $24.9 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device Type (RF, Power, Opto), Wafer Size, Application, Vertical (Consumer and Enterprises, Automotive, Telecommunications), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 24.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 to 2026. The global GaN semiconductor device market will grow to USD 24.9 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 19.4 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 to 2026. The key drivers fueling the growth of this market include the wide gap property of GaN material facilitating innovative applications, success of GaN in RF power electronics, and the increasing adoption of GaN RF semiconductor devices for defense and aerospace applications.
NFLLas Vegas Herald

Home Theatre Speakers Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Yamaha, Samsung, VOXX International

Latest released the research study on Global Home Theatre Speakers Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Home Theatre Speakers Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Home Theatre Speakers. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bose Corporation (United States),Harman International Industries (United States),Yamaha Corporation (Japan),Sony Corporation (Japan),Intex Technologies (India) Ltd (India),LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea),Samsung Electronics (South Korea),Pioneer Corporation (Japan),VOXX International Corp (United States),Sound United LLC (United States).
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

A GE Exec’s Top 4 Ways For Positive Leaders To Grow And Succeed

Early in his career, then-emerging leader Vince Tullo took a chance. The lifelong New Yorker was offered a position at General Electric (GE)—in the comparatively tiny Midwestern city of Bloomington, Illinois. At first, Tullo couldn’t imagine leaving the business mecca of New York City for a prairie town in Illinois,...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Why is Britain selling its largest semiconductor chip plant to China?

Undermining a priority American foreign policy objective, the United Kingdom has authorized the sale to China of its largest semiconductor chip manufacturer, Newport Wafer Fab. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to have abandoned his commitment to protect this supply chain area more actively. As Tom Tugendhat, an influential Conservative...
Businesstechstartups.com

China is acquiring UK’s largest and last remaining advanced chip factory in England as global semiconductor shortage continues

While everyone is talking about the coronavirus pandemic, the semiconductor shortage is another global crisis that has been brewing for over six months now. Technology has permeated every facet of our lives. We now depend on semiconductors for almost everything we use. They are embedded in home appliances, smart devices, cars, among others.
TechnologyLas Vegas Herald

Massive MIMO Technology Market May Set New Growth Story | Blue Danube Systems, Huawei Technologies, Xilinx, Kathrein

The Global Massive MIMO Technology Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Massive MIMO Technology Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Collision Communications, ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Xilinx Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Blue Danube Systems, Inc., Kathrein SE, Samsung Electronics, Nokia Corporation & Qorvo, Inc etc have been looking into Massive MIMO Technology as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Tech Mahindra joins with StaTwig to implement global VaccineLedger blockchain

New Delhi-based information technology company Tech Mahindra Ltd. today announced a partnership with distributed ledger blockchain startup StaTwig to develop VaccineLedger, a product that will provide supply chain traceability for vaccines globally. By bringing together all of the different parts of vaccine supply chains – researchers, governments, pharmaceutical companies, researchers,...
WorldUS News and World Report

Singapore Ups Bail of Alleged Billion-Dollar Fraudster Over Escape Fears

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A Singapore court has tightened bail conditions for a businessman accused of involvement in a bogus, billion-dollar nickel trading scheme after the prosecution said plans were afoot to help him flee the country. Ng Yu Zhi, a former managing director of trading companies Envy Global Trading (EGT)...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Optical Transport Network Equipment Market Electronics Industry Multiplies in 2021 Top Manufacturers |- Ciena Corporation, Cisco, Coriant

The global Optical Transport Network Equipment market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for Optical Transport Network Equipment market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Microcontroller Socket Market Electronics Industry Develops in 2021 Top Key Players |- Intel, Loranger International Corporation, Aries Electronics Inc.

The global Microcontroller Socket market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for Microcontroller Socket market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.
Electronicsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Solid state Array Market Electronics Industry Rises in 2021 Top Section Players |- Fujitsu Ltd, IBM Corporation, Hitachi Data systems

The global Solid state Array market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for Solid state Array market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.
MarketsSentinel

Flip Chip/WLP Manufacturing Market 2021 Strategic Analysis, Growth Drivers, Industry Trends, Demand and Future Opportunities till 2027 |Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Amkor Technology, ASE Group, Cisco, etc

Flip Chip/WLP Manufacturing Market Report Coverage: Key Growth Factors & Challenges, Segmentation & Regional Outlook, Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Competition Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Projected Recovery, and Market Sizing & Forecast. A detailed report on Global Flip Chip/WLP Manufacturing market providing a complete information on the current market...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Smart Wearable Lifestyle Devices Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Amulyte, Bionym, Adidas, Fitbit

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on Global Smart Wearable Lifestyle Devices Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in Smart Wearable Lifestyle Devices Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are LG Electronics, Connectedevice, Bitbanger Labs, Amulyte, Bionym, Adidas, Fitbit, Samsung Electronics, Jawbone (Aliph), Sony, Asustek Computer, Apple, Electric Foxy, Cuff, Garmin & Nike.Get free access to sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2991549-global-smart-wearable-lifestyle-devices-market-report-2020-by-key-players-types-applications-countries-market-size-forecast-to-2026The depth of the data collected for Smart Wearable Lifestyle Devices Market study makes it possible for companies to analyse and forecast the behaviours and preferences of their customers by geography, generation (Millennials, Generation X or Baby Boomers), by applications / end-users and/ or product category. The scope includes Type (, Fitness and Lifestyle Devices, Smart Watch Devices & Smart Glass Devices), Application (Residential & Commercial), Countries by Region and Players.How Smart Wearable Lifestyle Devices Market Report Would be Beneficial? - Anyone who are directly or indirectly connected in value chain of Smart Wearable Lifestyle Devices industry and needs to have Know-How of market trends. - Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence. - Analysts and vendors looking for Market intelligence about Smart Wearable Lifestyle Devices Industry. - Competition who would like to correlate and benchmark themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.Get full access to Global Smart Wearable Lifestyle Devices Market Report; Buy Latest Edition Now @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2991549Extracts from Table of Content for Global VersionChapter 1 Global Smart Wearable Lifestyle Devices Market OverviewChapter 2 Smart Wearable Lifestyle Devices Market Dynamics 2.1 Regional Growth Drivers 2.2 Trends & Impact Analysis 2.3 Restraints 2.4 Smart Wearable Lifestyle Devices Market Opportunities 2.5 Government Policies / Regulatory Framework 2.6 Covid Impact AnalysisChapter 3 Smart Wearable Lifestyle Devices Market Size by Revenue [USD M], Sales Volume, Production (2016-2026) 3.1. North America: Smart Wearable Lifestyle Devices Market Analysis by Country 3.1.1. United States 3.1.2. Canada 3.1.3. Mexico 3.1.4. North America Market by Type (Value, Volume & Price) [, Fitness and Lifestyle Devices, Smart Watch Devices & Smart Glass Devices] 3.1.5. North America Market by Application [Residential & Commercial]3.2 Asia Pacific: Smart Wearable Lifestyle Devices Market Analysis by Country 3.2.1. China 3.2.2. Japan 3.2.3. India 3.2.4. South Korea 3.2.5. Australia 3.2.6. Southeast Asia 3.2.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific 3.2.8. Asia Pacific by Type (Value, Volume & Price) [, Fitness and Lifestyle Devices, Smart Watch Devices & Smart Glass Devices] 3.2.9. Asia Pacific by Application [Residential & Commercial]3.3 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA): Smart Wearable Lifestyle Devices Market Analysis by Country 3.7.1. Germany 3.7.2. France 3.7.3. Italy 3.7.4. the United Kingdom 3.7.5. BeNeLux 3.7.6. Spain 3.7.7. South Africa 3.7.8. Middle East 3.7.9. Rest of EMEA 3.8.10. EMEA by Type (Value, Volume & Price) [, Fitness and Lifestyle Devices, Smart Watch Devices & Smart Glass Devices] 3.8.11 EMEA by Application [Residential & Commercial]3.10 South America: Smart Wearable Lifestyle Devices Market Analysis by Country 3.10.1. Brazil 3.10.2. Argentina 3.10.3. Rest of South AmericaChapter 4 Market Share Analysis by Players (2020)………ContinuedThe study cites various market development activities and business strategies that Industry players such as LG Electronics, Connectedevice, Bitbanger Labs, Amulyte, Bionym, Adidas, Fitbit, Samsung Electronics, Jawbone (Aliph), Sony, Asustek Computer, Apple, Electric Foxy, Cuff, Garmin & Nike are utilizing to overcome macro-economic scenarios and to overcome demand supply gap. The Smart Wearable Lifestyle Devices Market company profiles include Business Overview, SWOT Analysis, Sales Figures, Segment & Total Revenue, Average Price, Gross Margin and % Market Share.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert for customization feasibility in the report @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2991549-global-smart-wearable-lifestyle-devices-market-report-2020-by-key-players-types-applications-countries-market-size-forecast-to-2026Thanks for showing interest in Smart Wearable Lifestyle Devices Industry Research Publication; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like LATAM, North America, MENA, Southeast Asia, Europe, APAC, United States or China etcAbout Author: HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist in decision making.
Lehi, UTmarketresearchtelecast.com

Billions in purchase: Automotive chip manufacturer TI takes over Micron semiconductor plant

Micron has found a buyer for its Lehi, Utah semiconductor plant. Texas Instruments is taking over the production facility for a total of 1.5 billion US dollars in order to manufacture semiconductor components there for automobiles, among other things. So far, phase change memory of the type 3D Xpoint has been built at the location, which Intel uses for servers in its own high-end SSDs Optane.
TechnologyForbes

No Weak Links: The Semiconductor Shortage And The Power Of A Strong Supply Chain

Rich Hume, Chief Executive Officer of Tech Data. Whether you are launching rovers to Mars or simply programing your coffee maker, semiconductors make modern life possible. In fact, as the "brains of modern electronics," all microchips and transistors are made of semiconductor material. A car can have over 3,000 chips, controlling nearly all aspects of the machine from the absolutely necessary (brakes, steering, battery management) to powering modern conveniences (GPS, climate control, wireless music). LG Electronics, for example, uses 1,000 different types of chips across all of their home appliances, from washing machines to refrigerators.
Electronicsmoneyweek.com

The semiconductor shortage will drive an investment boom

“Microchips, long revered as the brains of modern society, have become its biggest headache,” says Andrew Blum in Time. Pandemic-induced shocks to the semiconductor supply chain are “wreaking havoc” in surprising places. When car sales plummeted early in the Covid-19 outbreak, carmakers cut orders for parts, including computer chips (a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy