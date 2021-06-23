‘A community effort’: UW-EC students, faculty preserve Latinx pandemic memories

UW-Eau Claire students, from left, Breida Torres Berumen, Lucy Hobbs and Claire Ganschow, among other students and faculty members, are working to preserve and document the experiences of Spanish-speaking people in western Wisconsin about how their daily lives have been shaped by COVID-19. The multidisciplinary team includes students from public history, nursing and Latin American and Latinx studies. Photo courtesy of UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — For months, several UW-Eau Claire students and faculty members have been visiting dairy farms, interviewing people at vaccine clinics and churches and holding Zoom calls in pursuit of a mission: to document and preserve the pandemic memories of Spanish-speaking and Latinx residents of the Chippewa Valley.

The project — dubbed “Rural Voices,” or “Voces del Campo” — is a developing balance of mutual trust between the students and faculty and the Spanish-speaking communities of western Wisconsin.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Wisconsin last spring, the Rural Voices project started as a much broader oral history project.

UW-Eau Claire students sought out Chippewa Valley residents, recorded interviews and documented how the pandemic was shaping their lives, jobs, families and mental health. The project was called the Western Wisconsin COVID-19 Archive, in collaboration with the Chippewa Valley Museum.

But the students’ professor realized there was something missing from the puzzle.

“(The students) were using their training to do something very meaningful,” said project organizer Dr. Cheryl Jiménez Frei, assistant professor of history and Latin American and Latinx studies. “But I couldn’t shake the feeling that there was something missing.”

If people don’t document the stories and memories of other people, those stories don’t get told — and those stories are lost to time. Jimenez Frei called those missing pieces “archival silences.”

“One big gap in the stories we were collecting was stories of the Latinx and Spanish-speaking communities,” she said. “... Wisconsin is known as the dairy state for a reason, but that economy is held up by immigrant farm workers, many of them undocumented. That was the gap I really wanted to address.”

Recording important events, like a worldwide pandemic, will give historians and future generations an invaluable tool to understand their cultural impact, said Jiménez Frei and the project’s other organizer, Dr. Elena Casey, assistant professor of languages and Latin American and Latinx Studies.

The technique is called a rapid response collection project, or “documenting historical moments as they’re happening,” Jiménez Frei noted.

Finding sources

So the UW-Eau Claire students began to reach out to local Spanish-speaking and Latinx communities — many of them made up of migrant and undocumented farmworkers — who encompass a large portion, perhaps even a majority, of Wisconsin dairy farm workers, studies suggest.

But Casey and Jiménez Frei are relatively new to UW-Eau Claire; both began working there in 2019, and thus didn’t have longstanding relationships with local Latinx communities.

When creating oral histories, “trust is a big thing,” Jiménez Frei said.

Scholars almost always create oral histories in person, she noted — and holding interviews over Zoom or via phone call proved difficult for some Spanish-speaking community members.

The pandemic made research difficult.

“Communication barriers made it more difficult to navigate,” said UW-Eau Claire third-year biology and pre-medicine student Wendy Villalva, who worked on the Rural Voices project.

A large majority of the farmworkers interviewed asked to stay anonymous, Jiménez Frei said. Many of them asked the researchers to wait to publish their stories for up to three years.

“We had to figure out ways for them to trust us,” Jiménez Frei said.

Sometimes, Villalva and other students would keep up semester-long conversations with the people they met.

“It was important to establish those relationships and not give up,” Casey said.

Collaboration with nursing department

This spring, Casey, Jiménez Frei and their students asked the UW-Eau Claire nursing department for assistance.

Nursing faculty and students for years have brought health care resources to farmers and migrant communities through their Rural Immersion Clinicals program, according to the university.

That program sends nursing students, both English- and Spanish-speaking, into local farms to provide health care and education, Casey said. It also meant the nursing program had a longstanding rapport with the farmworker community.

So in fall 2020, students working on the Rural Voices project started accompanying nursing students to those clinics to interview farmworkers about the pandemic, their jobs, families and more.

“Those relationships between the university, the community, farm owners, those don’t happen overnight,” Casey said. “We benefited greatly from the nursing department’s collaboration, and in turn, are hoping to use what we’re learning through these interviews to help them shape their services going forward into the fall and beyond.”

Around 20 students from UW-Eau Claire’s public history, Latin American and Latinx studies and nursing departments have worked on the project in total.

Students began by interviewing farmworkers and Spanish-speaking people in Buffalo and Pepin counties, but soon expanded to the Eau Claire area.

Fourth-year UW-Eau Claire biology student Breida Torres said farmworkers and other Spanish-speaking people were more willing and happy to speak to the students in person.

“I think we’ve accomplished a lot there, not only getting interviews, but making those connections with these communities,” Torres said. “Now they already know us, what we do, and I think it’ll be easier in the future to do more of this and maybe expand with other communities.”

Torres, who comes from a family of immigrants, said the Latinx people and farmworkers’ stories touched her, reminding her of her own history.

“It sounded very familiar to me, all their stories and experiences,” Torres said. “... The things that people were worried about were their families, their employment. Those were things people were worried about the most. Hearing that ... it felt very personal and very close.”

The next step

The Rural Voices project is expanding. It will continue this summer, funded by a Villanova University grant and UW-Eau Claire student-faculty research funding, according to the university.

The project is also a partnership with “A Journal of the Plague Year,” a global COVID-19 archive created by Arizona State University, Jiménez Frei said.

The professors also said they’re considering expanding the project beyond the reach of COVID-19, to portray and preserve the stories of western Wisconsin Latinx people.

They say they’re delighted the project is slated to continue into this summer.

“This is about the Spanish-speaking farmworkers, but also about the farm owners, the veterinarians my students interviewed and others,” Jiménez Frei said. “It became a bigger project. There’s a lot of potential here for untapped stories that need to be told.”

Rural Voices is “a project that wasn’t just faculty and students or the university, but a project that very much relied on all of us pulling together,” Casey said. “Whether it was our nursing program, local churches that opened up their doors for vaccine clinics and allowed us to interview there, farm owners willing to transport their workers to these vaccine clinics, as well as both English and Spanish-speaking farm workers willing to talk with us … It was very moving and inspiring to see.”

The Western Wisconsin COVID-19 Archive can be found online at lib02.uwec.edu/Omeka/s/C19/.