16 Ways to Craft a Calming Lavender Bedroom

The rich tones of this carefully crafted master suite create a handsome, formal look. Immediately grabbing attention upon entry is an entire wall of clean, nearly un-gridded windows, which offer unencumbered views of the lake outside. Playing off of this serene lakeside scene is a statement art piece framed and mounted above the cozy seating area, complete with a simple black sofa, task lighting, and a decorative metal barrel that doubles as a side table. Across the room, a soft gray upholstered headboard gives height to the queen bed, while the ironwork chaise at the end of the bed provides the perfect perch to relax and enjoy the setting. Overhead, a beaded chandelier adds a feminine touch to the stark tray ceiling, which supplies even more drama. The arch-top bedroom door, along with the matching nightstands and hardwood flooring, showcases beautiful wood grain with plenty of character to stand out among the room’s many eclectic offerings.