16 Ways to Craft a Calming Lavender Bedroom

THE WORD "LAVENDER"? You'll often find it alongside "purple" and "fragrant" and "lovely," in various paragraphs and passages. But finding it in a sentence that also happens to mention "Provence," the region in Southern France that is synonymous with the flowering herb? That's also going to happen quite frequently, as the the lavender-lush area is known by flower fans around the planet. Finding Provence-style lavender spreads beyond France isn't always easy, of course, but there are pockets here and there that summon some of the spectacular sights often seen on calendars, fronting greeting cards, and in the pages of travel magazines. California happens to be home to a number of exquisitely purple destinations, the kind of eye-pleasing, olfactory-fantastic forays that send lav lovers out on an adventure. And at...