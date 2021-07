Community Living, Frederick’s largest provider of homes throughout the community for persons with. intellectual and developmental disabilities, is seeking dedicated individuals who are interested in making a difference in someone’s life. Our staff works alongside our residents, assisting in various aspects of their daily lives. We are currently recruiting for all direct care positions. FT and PT shifts available. Paid training provided. Applicants should have a valid driver’s license for 3 years and a HS diploma or GED. Prior experience with intellectual and developmental disabilities a plus, but not required.