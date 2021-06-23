Blotter: St. Lawrence County police activity for Tuesday, June 22

Body Suspicious Person/Vehicle - Reporting requested an officer in reference to a dark colored car occupied by two. Reporting party thinks they are casing the house across the street from the dark colored car. PN tag, last three 816. The subjects are now running back and forth from the property carrying stuff. Husband is attempting to make contact with the subjects. Subjects gone upon arrival. Vehicle left with keys in it. Advised code enforcement of a possible vacant address at 415 W. Broadway. Newkirk tried to make contact with owner of PN 008-161. Negative contact, will try back later on. Unsure if vehicle is stolen.