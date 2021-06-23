Blotter: St. Lawrence County police activity for Tuesday, June 22

The 10 St. Lawrence County members of the class of 2021 were recently honored as recipients of the Northern New York Community Foundation Evergreen STEM Scholarship. In the front row, from the left, are McCaleb Earle, St. Lawrence Central School, Jordan Kloepping, Hammond Central School, Charles Owens, Gouverneur, Evergreen STEM Scholarship founder; Kailey Peets, Massena Central School, and Samuel Moses, Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton. In the back row are Samantha Munson, Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Phoebe Zagrobelny, Madrid-Waddington Central School, Corryn Canell, Gouverneur Central School, and Connor McRoberts, Hammond Central School. Absent from photo are Skye Crocker, Potsdam Central School, and Abigail Hughes, Potsdam Central School. Submitted Photo.