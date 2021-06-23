Cancel
MLB

Orioles drop López-Greinke pitchers’ duel vs. Astros, 3-1, for 12th loss in past 13 games

Janesville Gazette
 14 days ago

BALTIMORE — An Orioles team often starved for innings from its John Means-less rotation finally received some Tuesday night. It was not enough to win. Baltimore lost to the Houston Astros, 3-1, at Camden Yards despite right-hander Jorge López providing what could be classified as the best start they’ve gotten from anyone other than Means, the All-Star left-hander who has spent most of this month on the injured list with a shoulder strain.

