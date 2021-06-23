Orioles drop López-Greinke pitchers’ duel vs. Astros, 3-1, for 12th loss in past 13 games

In last night’s rain-soaked contest against the Houston Astros, it wasn’t hard to tell which of these teams is supposed to be worst team in the American League, and which is the best. The Orioles were out-pitched, out-hit, and out-defended. The good news, I guess, is that they didn’t get no-hit, thanks to a two-run Maikel Franco bomb in the eighth inning, and the fact that starter Keegan Akin was not caught with any sticky substance in his hat. It was definitely weird seeing the pitchers getting stopped on their way to the dugout as if it was a police patdown.