Next SDSU Extension Drought Hour Set For June 28

Yankton Daily Press
 14 days ago

BROOKINGS — Nearly 90% of South Dakota is now in some level of drought. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, 56% of the state is in the Severe Drought (D2) and Extreme Drought (D3) classifications. With daytime temperatures lingering around mid-to upper-90 degrees Fahrenheit for much of June and very few scattered rain showers, South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension State Climatologist Laura Edwards says the dominating high pressure over the area the last two weeks made rain hard to come by.

#Drought Conditions#Sdsu#Brookings#U S Drought Monitor#State University#Standing Forages#South Dakotans
