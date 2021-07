This is an open letter to all the internet users who use it for their local news: They say, “Well, I save a lot of money,” etc. BUT did you stop to think if the P&D and other small town papers go under … then what? Where will you go to find obituaries and business news, advertising, weddings, birthdays, sports, etc.? Sure, it costs a little more to subscribe to the paper, BUT it also saves jobs and keeps people connected. Think about it.