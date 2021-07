FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County man is facing child sex charges after his step-daughter allegedly recorded him touching himself in her room. On July 1, deputies responded to the home and spoke to the victim's father. He reported earlier in the day, his daughter told him that her step-father had come into her room without clothes and started to touch himself as she pretended to be asleep in bed, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.