Important Kehinde Wiley Works Come to Phillips in Quickening Market

The deep, royal blue that came down the runway on Monday, July 4th at the Rodin Museum in Paris was similar in hue to ultramarine. Created around 6,000 years ago, it's a shade of blue that's borne from a rare gemstone—lapis lazuli. Ultramarine was an elusive pigment, transforming it into a prized possession as treasured as gold: the Egyptians powdered it into an eyeshadow for their queen, Cleopatra. It was also seen as transcendent. German Romantics used the blue flower as a symbol of yearning for the unattainable. In a 2012 New York Times piece, Dr. Berke, a chemist, stated, "Early mankind had no access to blue, because blue is not what you call an earth color. You don't find it in the soil." French artist Yves Klein believed that ultramarine was the best blue of them all, stating that, "blue has no dimensions. It is beyond dimensions." In other words, it was otherworldly, with the metaphysical power of transporting the viewer beyond the realms of their world. Depending on how much eyeshadow was packed onto the model's eye and the angle at which your gaze hits the look, the blue may also appear to be Marian blue, the official color of the Virgin Mary.