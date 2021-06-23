Cancel
Important Kehinde Wiley Works Come to Phillips in Quickening Market

By Marion Maneker
Long-simmering discontent with the symbols of white supremacy that line Richmond’s Monument Avenue erupted last year in a cathartic rejection of the Civil War generals and Confederate leaders enshrined there. In response, the City of Richmond has removed all but one, a statue of Robert E. Lee that is controlled by the State of Virginia. As Richmond determines what should be done with Monument Avenue, a heroic statue of a young man on horseback, a conscious rebuke to the monuments of Monument Avenue, conceived five years ago by artist Kehinde Wiley waits patiently nearby at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

