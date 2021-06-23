‘Happy Days’: Did Big Al or Arnold Come First on the Series?
It’s the classic Happy Days chicken or the egg conundrum. Who showed up first? Big Al or Arnold?. Correct answer? Big Al, on a technicality. First, let’s set the table at Arnold’s. It was the place to be on Happy Days if you wanted to eat a burger, hang with your friends, listen to the jukebox, and flirt for a date. Pat Morita played Arnold, the owner of the diner. Meanwhile, Al Molinaro portrayed Big Al Delvecchio, who eventually became the owner of Arnold’s.outsider.com