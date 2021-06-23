‘Happy Days’: Did Big Al or Arnold Come First on the Series?

Marion Ross, who played Marion Cunningham on Happy Days, said she had to learn how to have a personal life once the show became a hit. The main reason, she told The Next Kid Thing in 2015, was that she’d spent her entire life looking for work and raising her children. She had no social life during those years or many social skills for that matter. She spent so much of her time tending to her kids as a single mom, that playing “house” on Happy Days was actually a blessing. Someone else would have to clean up any mess.