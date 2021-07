Hamas called on Palestinians to "resist" an Israeli nationalist parade through Jerusalem's Old City that was approved Monday by Israel's new government. The parade's approval comes weeks after a violent 11-day war between Israel and Hamas militants and is planned to take place Tuesday. Israeli media reported that the parade's crowd would not enter the Muslim Quarter as it always has each year. The celebration was supposed to take place May 10 but had been delayed due to tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.