BTC/USD – Daily Chart. It now majorly showcases on the BTC/USD daily chart that the crypto’s operation holds close to the level of $35,000 with the formation of a smaller bullish candlestick, trying to push northward more underneath the smaller SMA. The bearish trend-line drew downward to pose a resistant mark on the buy signal side of the 14-day SMA trend-line underneath the 50-day SMA indicator. The critical support baseline remains validly drawn at $30,000. The Stochastic Oscillators are swinging around the value of $35,000 to affirm that the point is vital in determining the real next direction of the market.