NEW YORK — Luis Rojas gave a classy answer when asked if he’s relieved the Mets, a finalist for Trevor Bauer this past offseason, did not sign the starting pitcher. “You know what I’m happy for? That we signed Taijuan Walker,” Rojas said on Friday ahead of the Subway Series opener. “I’m really excited for that. He’s been one of those guys that’s led us to have that camaraderie. He’s just an outstanding person. The first time he stepped foot on our [spring training] complex, he caused that impact. And that’s what I’m excited for.”