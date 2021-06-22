Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Alert Day on Thursday, severe storms possible – Gary

By Gary Cannalte
x1071.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Alert Day is now in the forecast for Thursday for the potential for severe thunderstorms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon ahead of a cold front. Some thunderstorms may become severe and bring high winds, heavy rain, and hail. Showers and thunderstorms will likely continue Thursday...

www.x1071.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#News 3 Now#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentwccbcharlotte.com

Locally Heavy Rain and Storms Possible due to Hurricane Elsa Thursday

Elsa will make landfall north of Cedar Key, FL later this morning (north of Tampa) Tropical Storm Warnings/Watches are along the SC/NC coast. Isolated tornado threat (higher closer to the coast) Latest on Elsa:. Elsa is back to a tropical storm after strengthening briefly yesterday to a hurricane. Sustained winds...
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Few more storms Thursday before an earlier First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The clouds and rain from Elsa keep us a little cooler in the short term. Higher end summer rain chances are here for much of the next five days. Elsa made its mainland America landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida early Wednesday morning. Its now in northern Georgia and parts of inland South Carolina. We have a few late night showers and storms from Elsa’s outer bands.
EnvironmentNBCMontana

Strong to severe storms possible this evening

Storms are developing in the Bitterroot Valley and into southwest Montana. Some storms have the potential to become strong to severe, especially in southwest Montana. The biggest threats with these developing storms will be lightning and gusty winds. Gusts as high as 50 mph will be possible. Threats for storms dwindle into this evening.
Environmentspectrumnews1.com

Severe storms possible Wednesday and Thursday

Storms fire up across the region Wednesday through Thursday as a frontal system slowly sweeps through the state. Severe thunderstorm warnings possible Wednesday afternoon through evening. Storms could produce damaging winds and torrential rainfall. Another wave of storms possible again Thursday. For a feed of severe weather reports, scroll to...
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: More storms possible for Thursday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As the state dealt with another day of heat and humidity, storms made their way into the state. In addition to a heat advisory, a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for parts of the state. Channel 3 also extended its Early Warning Weather Alert. Meteorologist...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Yellow Alert: Storms with heavy rain Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Yellow Alert is up Thursday for storms that will produce heavy rain. Tropical moisture will be drawn northward as Elsa continues to move up the coast. This will combine with a cold front on Thursday, to produce thunderstorms with locally heavy rain. Not every location...
Custer County, NECuster County Chief

Severe storms possible Friday

Scattered thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon and evening (July 9, 2021) with the greatest threat of severe storms across north central into central and eastern Nebraska. The main impacts will be large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado threat. All thunderstorms will be capable of frequent lightning. For today,...
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front situated to our north and west this morning. This boundary slowly tracks through tonight. Rounds of showers and storms in the forecast today and tonight. There is a chance that a few of the storms could reach severe limits this afternoon and evening. Strong winds and heavy rain the main hazards. Be prepared for an unsettled day. High temperatures in the 70s this afternoon due to the cloud cover and high chance of rain. Scattered showers and storms tonight. It will remain humid until the front crosses. A noticeable change tomorrow as we will turn cooler and less humid. More clouds than sun with just isolated showers and storms around. A little better risk of rain east of Cleveland. Afternoon temperatures only around 70 degrees. A comfortable Saturday ahead with more in the way of sunshine. A small chance of a showers east of Cleveland. High temperatures in the 70s.
Northumberland County, VAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Northumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 17:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Northumberland TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Heathsville * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs will sustain damage. - A few roads will be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Flooding from heavy rainfall may prompt evacuations and rescues - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen, with swift currents, and overspill their banks. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures and/or weaken foundations. Some areas may experience areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures are expected. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - A few tornadoes are expected. As a result, execution of emergency plans could be hindered in affected areas. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Roofs peeled off some buildings. A few chimneys toppled and mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned. Large tree tops and branches snapped off, with some trees knocked over. A few vehicles blown off roads. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://ready.gov/hurricanes - www.readyvirginia.gov - weather.gov/akq
Northumberland County, VAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Northumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 17:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Northumberland TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Heathsville * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs will sustain damage. - A few roads will be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Flooding from heavy rainfall may prompt evacuations and rescues - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen, with swift currents, and overspill their banks. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures and/or weaken foundations. Some areas may experience areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures are expected. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - A few tornadoes are expected. As a result, execution of emergency plans could be hindered in affected areas. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Roofs peeled off some buildings. A few chimneys toppled and mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned. Large tree tops and branches snapped off, with some trees knocked over. A few vehicles blown off roads. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://ready.gov/hurricanes - www.readyvirginia.gov - weather.gov/akq
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Storms with heavy rain Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Our weather will be turning much more active to end the week, with a Yellow Alert up on Thursday for heavy rain. Some tropical moisture is being drawn northward as Elsa begins to make its way up the coast. Strong thunderstorms from Pennsylvania and Michigan will slowly work toward Western New York tonight. They will begin to weaken as they get closer, but a few storms may be strong with gusty winds, mainly in the southern Finger Lakes before midnight.
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: More storms possible for Thursday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As the state dealt with another day of heat and humidity, storms made their way into the state. In addition to a heat advisory, a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for parts of the state. Channel 3 also extended its Early Warning Weather Alert. Meteorologist...
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

Possible Severe Storms Again Today in Connecticut and Hudson Valley

When things heat up and we get that heat and humidy like we will again today, there's always the risk of some severe weather blowing through. It may be a repeat of yesterday afternoon and evening as temperatures climb well into the 90's again today and the humidity soars. The National Weather Service has not only issued a heat advisory for the region in effect until 8 PM tonight, but they are also warning of more severe storms possible later this afternoon and into tonight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy