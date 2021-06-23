Cancel
Congress & Courts

Nearly 500 State Legislators Sign Letter Pleading Congress To Pass For The People Act

By Ailsa Chang
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 14 days ago

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Texas Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, who organized a letter signed by nearly 500 state legislators imploring Congress pass the For the People Act to expand voting rights. Transcript. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. The For the People Act, a Democratic effort to overhaul voting laws, stalled in...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

