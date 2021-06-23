Recruiting: Huskers to host four-star prospect Jaden Mangham

LINCOLN — Nebraska's football program will get the final official visit of June from a four-star prospect in the Big Ten footprint. Jaden Mangham, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound athlete from Wylie High School in suburban Detroit, will head to NU this weekend after taking visits to West Virginia, Georgia Tech and Illinois earlier in the month. Mangham could be the last official visitor Nebraska hosts this month before a recruiting dead period kicks in June 28.