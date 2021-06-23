Gameday preview: Minnesota United vs. Austin FC

COL: 5-3-2 (3-1-1 at home) MIN: 4-4-3 (1-2-2 on the road) Minnesota United came out of Saturday’s scrap with San Jose a point richer, but ultimately disappointed not to take all three at home off a team wallowing near the bottom of the Western Conference. Unable to match the Quakes’ energy at the start, the Loons conceded early before battling their way back to a 2-1 lead. But when they took their foot off the gas late, San Jose pounced and it cost them. Now the focus turns to the Colorado Rapids, the last team to beat MNUFC prior to their current seven-game unbeaten streak. That loss back in early May stung particularly sharply as it looked like the Loons had shaken off the shock of their first three losses when they went up 2-0. But the energy flagged and the Rapids came back to take it 3-2 at home. On paper, it’s simple: Clean up the mistakes, begin the game with energy, sustain it through the middle, then finish strong. Now they just have to do the dang thing.