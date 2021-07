Carlsbad teachers may be getting higher wages thanks to a collective bargaining agreement between the National Education Association Carlsbad and Carlsbad Municipal Schools. Negotiations are still in progress, but a tentative agreement discussed during a board meeting on June 15 shows that teachers' salaries under the agreement could start at $50,000 a year and reach up to $86,000. Superintendent of Carlsbad Schools Dr. Gerry Washburn said during the board meeting that the district is in the process of removing various staff positions from the teacher salary schedule.