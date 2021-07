In 2016, I attended a special screening of Heat hosted by Christopher Nolan that ranks among my all-time favorite moviegoing experiences, and one of the many things that made it such a special evening was the appearance of Val Kilmer, who was battling throat cancer at the time. I imagine it took tremendous courage just to show up that night, let alone speak in front of hundreds of people, but the fact that Val was surrounded by a room full of his industry peers must've made it feel like a safe space for the actor, who nonetheless has always been fearless.