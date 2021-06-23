Cancel
Technology

Build Your Own Mini-Robot Dog Like Boston Dynamics

By Thom Taylor
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bittle is a tiny robot along the lines of the Boston Dynamics robot dog but in a palm-size package. It’s not a toy, as it requires assembly and also code downloads. You download demo codes to bring it to life. Petoi organizes challenges for open source codes to make Bittle do a myriad of skills.

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

