Grangeville, ID

FOUND SAFE: 76-Year-Old Grangeville Man Reported Overdue From Mushroom Hunting on June 19 Located Safe

Big Country News
 15 days ago
GRANGEVILLE - After searching since the evening of Saturday, June 19, 2021, searchers Donny and Jerry Keeler located John “Mack” McBoyle Jr safe at approximately 3:00pm on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was found in the area of Service Flats, which is approximately 4-5 miles west of where Mr. McBoyle’s vehicle was parked. Mr. McBoyle was in fair condition, but disoriented.

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
