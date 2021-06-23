FOUND SAFE: 76-Year-Old Grangeville Man Reported Overdue From Mushroom Hunting on June 19 Located Safe

CHENEY, WA - Overnight crews worked to extinguish hot spots and secure perimeter lines. On Wednesday, firefighters are watching the weather closely and prepared to address any new activity on and around the fire. The focus is to work on snags (trees that have burned and are ready to fall), fire line strengthening, and gridding the fire for any additional hot spots. This important work will help containment numbers to rise. Current containment on the fire is 20%.