Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Rangers History Today: A Managerial Carousel

By Matthew Postins
Posted by 
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 14 days ago

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers’ first one-day managerial stint took place.

The day, June 22, 1977, started with the replacement of manager Frank Lucchesi, who guided the Rangers to a 31-31 start, but got into a fight with Lenny Randle during spring training. The job then fell to Eddie Stanky. The new manager once played 10 years in the Major League and was on the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, the year that Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier.

He later carved out a managerial career with St. Louis and with the Chicago White Sox in the 1950s and 1960s. By 1977, he was with the Rangers as an assistant coach. So, when Lucchesi was fired, Stanky stepped in.

Stanky’s first game with the Rangers went well, as Texas won, 10-8, beating the Minnesota Twins.

Turns out that was enough for Stanky, who resigned the next day. Quit while you’re ahead right?

So, Connie Ryan took over. Who is Connie Ryan? Well, he played and coached, for the most part, with Atlanta (and in Boston and Milwaukee before that). He did one interim stint with Atlanta in 1975, going 9-18.

With the Rangers, Ryan managed six games, with the Rangers going 2-4. That ended Ryan’s managerial career with an overall record of 11-22.

Yep, six games later, the Rangers had their fourth manager in a week, as they lured Billy Hunter from Baltimore, where he was serving as a bench coach. Hunter led the Rangers to a winning record the rest of the way (60-33).

If you’re counting, that’s four managers in a week. And amid all this discombobulation, the Rangers finished 94-68, good for second place in the American League West. At the time, those 94 wins were the most in a single season in Rangers history.

As for Hunter? Well, he lasted until the last game of the 1978 season before he was fired. Hunter had a chance to sign a five-year contract, which was offered to him during the season by team owner Brad Corbett. Hunter turned it down. Boy, that was a mistake. Manager’s contracts are usually guaranteed.

Inside The Rangers:

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
89
Followers
374
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Lenny Randle
Person
Frank Lucchesi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carousel#The Texas Rangers#The Major League#The Brooklyn Dodgers#The Chicago White Sox#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBYardbarker

Rangers History Today: Toby Harrah's Unorthodox Doubleheader

On this date in Texas Rangers history, a Rangers legend played 18 innings of baseball and had nothing to do in the field. Imagine that. The day, June 25, 1976, Toby Harrah took his usual place in the field for the Rangers as they played a doubleheader with the Chicago White Sox at Arlington Stadium. Harrah was one of the best infielders in Rangers history. And it’s not unusual to go a few innings without handling the baseball, right? Even at shortstop, a position that tends to see a lot of action.
MLBKCEN TV NBC 6

Texas Rangers Joey Gallo, Adolis Garcia and Kyle Gibson selected for 2021 American League All-Star team

DALLAS — Three Texas Rangers players will be headed to Denver later this month as a part of the American League roster for the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Outfielders Joey Gallo and Adolis Garcia, along with right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson were selected to the 2021 American League All-Star team, MLB announced Sunday. This is the second consecutive All-Star game in which the Rangers have had three members make the team.
Arlington, TXPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Midseason Report: The Pitchers

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers aren't winning a lot of games this year, which doesn't surprise nearly anyone with a finger on the pulse of a very young team. And when management publicly states that 2021 will not be judged on wins and losses, that is their way of saying, "we're in a rebuild."
MLBYardbarker

Rangers Trio of Gibson, Gallo, García Named To MLB All-Star Game

Three Texas Rangers will be in this year's All-Star Game in Colorado: RHP Kyle Gibson, OF Joey Gallo, and OF Adolis García. The All-Star rosters for the American and National Leagues were announced on Sunday by Major League Baseball on ESPN. The Rangers are one of seven AL teams with at least three All-Star selections. Gibson and Gallo were selected by Major League Baseball, while García was voted in by the players.
MLBPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

LEADING OFF: Rangers RHP Gibson, White Sox RHP Lynn to start

A look at what’s happening around the majors Wednesday:. The Chicago White Sox are going to be without catcher Yasmani Grandal for four to six weeks because of a torn tendon in his left knee. Grandal got hurt during an at-bat in Monday’s loss in Minnesota. Grandal was hitting just .188 as Chicago’s starting catcher, but he had a .388 on-base percentage in 63 games to go with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs. Zack Collins takes over behind the plate with Grandal out. Seby Zavala was brought up from the minors, but the AL Central leaders could look to add a veteran catcher.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Texas Rangers: Time to look at Kyle Gibson as an AL Cy Young contender

We’ve established Texas Rangers‘ ace Kyle Gibson‘s legitimacy as a trade piece for the organization at this July’s trade deadline. But that’s not the only area where he should be garnering some attention. It’s time to recognize the candidacy of Kyle Gibson for the 2021 American League Cy Young Award,...
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Allard Shines In Rangers' Ugly Loss To Tigers

ARLINGTON, Texas — After going 3-3 on their latest road trip, the Texas Rangers carried some momentum with them back to Texas to kick off their final homestand before the All-Star break. Instead, the Rangers looked like a team that thought the All-Star break began a week early. "Maybe it...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Texas Rangers Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals interested in Kyle Gibson?

Kyle Gibson is pitching out of his mind for the Texas Rangers in 2021, and other teams are taking notice. One of those teams is the St. Louis Cardinals. According to TJ Zencka of MLB Trade Rumors, St. Louis is searching far and wide for rotation upgrades as their ace, Jack Flaherty, has suffered from numerous injuries this season.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: Joe Girardi Wanted to Fight former Hitting Coach Kevin Long, Not Max Scherzer

The rules weren’t as stringent when now-Phillies manager Joe Girardi was leading the Yankees, but there were rules, and his Yankees broke them. In 2014, then-Yankees starter Michael Pineda – now with the Twins – was caught using pine tar multiple times and suspended for ten games. The pine tar was noticeably visible on Pineda’s neck on national television, making it virtually impossible that Girardi didn’t know about it.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani makes history with 30th home run of season

Ohtani became the third player to have 30 or more home runs before the All-Star break in the past 10 seasons, joining Chris Davis (2013) and Christian Yelich (2019). The native of Japan also is the first player in AL history to reach 30 home runs and 10 stolen bases in his team's first 81 games of the season. The only other players to have done it are Sammy Sosa (1998) and Albert Pujols (2009).
MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
MLBFanSided

3 most valuable Cubs players to trade away at the deadline

The Chicago Cubs have let the NL Central division lead slip out of their hands of late. After an outstanding May and a strong start to June, the Chicago Cubs find themselves 6.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central standings entering Fourth of July weekend. We...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: John Nogowski traded to Pittsburgh

The St. Louis Cardinals have traded John Nogowski to the Pittsburgh Pirates after the first baseman was DFA’d in recent days. It was a great story while he was here, but John Nogowski is no longer a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. Over the weekend, the Cardinals shipped Nogowski...
MLBESPN

This Date in Baseball

1904  The Philadelphia Phillies snapped the New York Giants 18-game winning streak with a 6-5 10-inning victory. 1935  Tony Cuccinello of the Dodgers and his brother Al  for the Giants  each hit home runs in the same game to mark the first time in major league history that brothers on opposing teams connected for homers. Brooklyn beat New York 14-4.
MLBBleacher Report

Top 7 MLB All-Star Game Moments of Since 2000

We're only a week away from the 2021 MLB All-Star festivities. After the league was forced to cancel the event last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Midsummer Classic is making a triumphant return from Denver's Coors Field. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani will be the main attraction in this year's event. The Los Angeles Angels pitcher and designated hitter will become the first Japanese-born player to participate in the Home Run Derby, as well as the first player named an All-Star as a position player and pitcher.
MLBMLB

Trailblazer Ohtani in ASG as hitter, pitcher

ANAHEIM -- It only made sense that on the same day Shohei Ohtani made history by becoming the first player selected as an All-Star as both a position player and a pitcher that the two-way sensation absolutely obliterated yet another home run. After smacking two home runs on Tuesday night...

Comments / 0

Community Policy