Andrew Yang Concedes New York City Mayoral Primary

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang conceded the New York City mayoral primary election late Tuesday evening. “I am not going to be the next mayor of NYC based on the numbers that are coming in tonight. I am conceding this race,” he said to a crowd of supporters. The election was the first New York City mayoral race to employ ranked-choice voting, with voters able to select second, third, fourth, and even fifth-choice candidates. Frontrunners Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia, and Maya Wiley remain in the race as of Tuesday night. In a city with seven times the number of voters registered with the Democratic Party than with the Republican Party, the mayoral primary often assumes greater significance than in other cities.