Just because the Warriors have the No. 7 and No. 14 overall picks in this year’s NBA Draft, doesn’t mean they are going to pick at No. 7 and No. 14. General manager Bob Myers has made it clear that the team is in win-now mode, and that adding veteran talent is the priority this year. That would seem to run counter to taking two rookies, after selecting James Wiseman at No. 2 overall last year, meaning some sort of trade seems very much on the table.