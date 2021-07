Chandler (Ariz.) wide out Kyion Grayes was already in line for a rankings bump prior to The Opening Finals and after watching him all week, that feeling was only enhanced. Grayes is currently rated the No. 151 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 111 by 247Sports. Look for him to jump inside the top 100 in the new Top247 that will come out later this month after a dominant showing at The Opening.