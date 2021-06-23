Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

USU's Queta is tallest participant, longest reach at NBA Draft Combine

By Spencer Burt
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KRZaM_0acaoSsp00

Utah State's award-winning and record-setting center topped the measurement charts Tuesday at the NBA Draft Combine.

Neemias Queta is the only player from a Utah school participating in the combine. He was among 68 other prospects invited for a chance to demonstrate their value this week ahead of the draft, which takes place July 31.

READ: Detroit Pistons land No. 1 overall pick in NBA Draft Lottery

According to Chad Ford with ESPN , Queta was the tallest participant (6' 11.24" without shoes), had the longest wingspan (7' 4"), and the tallest standing reach (9' 4.5").

Queta declared for the 2019 draft after his freshman year at USU, but he withdrew before the deadline. He returned for two more seasons with the Aggies.

Draft analyst Jonathan Givony said Queta "had an awesome first day... shooting the ball well, making some nice passes and showing terrific timing and instincts defensively. Definitely one of the standouts of the day."

"His rebounding, shot-blocking and assist numbers are all really intriguing. He doesn’t have the quickest feet, which could limit his defensive versatility, but there are so many positives that he deserves a look in the late first round," Ford added in a scouting report .

Queta, a 21-year-old from Portugal, received several postseason awards in his three seasons with the Aggies, including being named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year twice (2019, 2021), second-team all-conference team twice (2019, 2020), first-team all-conference (2021), freshman of the year (2019).

In his junior year at USU (2020-21), he was also given an AP All-American Honorable Mention, was one of four finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, and was named the Defensive Player of the Year by Bleacher Report.

He also finished the season with an NCAA-best 97 blocks, which also broke the single-season record at Utah State. He also holds the second-place spot on the school records with 84 blocks in his freshman year (2018-19).

Queta recorded 219 total blocks in his career, shattering the previous school record of 155 set by Gilbert Pete from 1986-89.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neemias Queta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Combine#Usu#Nba Draft Lottery#Usu#Utah State#Espn#Aggies#Ford#Ap#All American#Bleacher Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
NCAA
Country
Portugal
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAdailyknicks.com

NY Knicks taking notes on NBA Draft combine measurements

It was an important day yesterday for the NY Knicks and the rest of the league, as the majority of 2021 NBA Draft prospects participated in a combine where their measurements were taken. The measurements include hand size, standing reach, wingspan, weight, and height with and without shoes. It’s only...
NBA247Sports

How Aaron Wiggins played on opening day of NBA Draft combine

After Aaron Wiggins' strong performance at the G-League combine earned him a late invite to the NBA Draft combine, the Maryland guard struggled on the opening day of the event. Wiggins shot 1 for 9 with four turnovers on Thursday in Chicago, failing to replicate the form that earned him the invite and launched him into a mock draft for the first time in months -- No. 58 overall to the New York Knicks in ESPN's last projections.
NBANBC Washington

Wizards Interview Wings Jalen Johnson and Ziaire Williams at NBA Draft Combine

Wizards interview pair of athletic wings at combine originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Wizards need help at wing and would like to add athleticism this offseason, so it's no surprise they spent part of Thursday at the NBA Draft Combine interviewing Jalen Johnson of Duke and Ziaire Williams of Stanford. Both are high-upside threes who are projected to fall in the Wizards' range.
NBAUSA Today

Report: Day'Ron Sharpe withdraws from NBA draft combine

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Day’Ron Sharpe has reportedly withdrawn from participating in the NBA draft combine, according to Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated. Sharpe, who signed with CAA Sports on Wednesday, was among 60-plus prospects expected to attend the event this week in Chicago, Illinois. He did not take measurements and also pulled out of conducting interviews with teams and on-court workouts.
NBANBA

Thunder to Participate in Tuesday’s 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

There are hundreds of touchpoints each year that will impact the trajectory of the Thunder as a franchise. The vast majority of those moments are within the organization’s control, but on Tuesday night, there will be an annual NBA event that is all up to chance. At the 2021 NBA...
NBAGator Country

Tre Mann And Scottie Lewis Take Part In NBA Draft Combine

The NBA Combine is underway and Gators Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis are in attendance trying to better their draft stock and showcase their abilities for prospective teams. For Mann, the NBA Combine is about trying to sneak into the late lottery. Most mock drafts have him projected somewhere between 15-25, with one of the widest ranges for projected first round picks. While it might seem like it doesn’t matter much what the difference is between picks 15 and 25, there are rather large financial implications. There is a rookie scale for pay in the NBA with guaranteed contracts for first round picks, and the difference between getting drafted 15th and 25th is worth well over a million dollars per year. Ultimately fit could matter more than an initial rookie scale deal in terms of importance, but millions more guaranteed dollars over three years is a huge motivator for anyone.
NBANew York Post

Julian Champagnie focuses on NBA draft combine as St. John’s decision looms

Queens sports fans will be on edge the next two weeks, and for once it won’t have anything to do with the Mets’ injured list. The fortunes of St. John’s upcoming season will be hanging in the balance, as star wing Julian Champagnie decides on his future. Will he keep his name in contention for the NBA draft and embark on a lifelong dream? Or will he return to school for his junior year to lead his hometown school to what he hopes is a huge season, and improve his draft stock?
NBAPosted by
Empire Sports Media

NBA Draft Combine: Shotmakers on Knicks’ radar

The biggest takeaway from the New York Knicks’ playoff flop is that they need more shotmakers. It was a jarring reminder of what the Knicks are missing. They saw up close how Trae Young demolished their season-long top-five defense. Then they watched Young cut Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons down to size in the second round. The Atlanta Hawks continue to soar, beating Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on the road behind Young’s career-high 48 points.
NBAchatsports.com

How Moses Moody measured at the NBA Draft Combine

Moses Moody, Arkansas, National Basketball Association, Oral Roberts Golden Eagles men's basketball, Tennessee, Alabama, Isaiah Mobley, Quentin Grimes, Corey Kispert. The NBA released official measurements of participants at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine on Tuesday. Here is a look at former Arkansas guard Moses Moody's measurements:. Body fat: 6.8%. Moody’s...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

2021 NBA Draft: 20 most interesting college prospects at draft combine

63 NCAA Basketball players will converge on Chicago this weekend for the 2021 NBA Draft combine. The NBA recently announced the 69 players that will attend the 2021 Microsoft Draft Combine from June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Of those players, 63 are from the collegiate ranks while the other invitees either are international prospects or played for the G-League Ignite.
NBAPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Miles McBride's Draft Stock Rises at NBA Draft Combine

West Virginia guard Miles McBride announced at the end of the 2020-21 season that he would be entering his name into the 2021 NBA Draft but leaving open the option to return to school. At the time, McBride was considered an early-mid 2nd round pick which would likely mean he...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

San Antonio Spurs: NBA Draft combine measurements - part 1

In the NBA Lottery last night, the San Antonio Spurs found out that they would be picking 12th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. Now that the draft is now only about a month away, the Spurs have begun hosting pre-draft workouts with draft participants. So far, the Spurs have hosted workouts with Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Hall, as well as a pre-draft interview with LJ Figueroa.
MLBchatsports.com

Logan Cerny Selected to Participate in Inaugural MLB Draft Combine

TROY, Ala. – Troy center fielder Logan Cerny was selected to participate in the inaugural MLB Draft Combine that is currently underway in Cary, N.C., and will continue through the end of the weekend. Cerny is one of just 167 players selected to participate in the combine and one of just 76 collegiate players.
NBAGadsden Times

Auburn basketball's Sharife Cooper's height, JT Thor's wingspan turns heads at NBA Draft combine

Two former Auburn basketball standouts participating in this week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago turned heads for different reasons Tuesday. For Sharife Cooper it was his height. Well, listed height. The NBA's official rundown of player measurements listed the point guard as being 6-foot-3.5 without shoes an 6-4.75 with shoes, though that's more likely a typo than it is the result of an incredible growth spurt.
NBA247Sports

Chris Holtmann reacts to Duane Washington's NBA Draft Combine invite

Former Ohio State guard Duane Washington made an impression on NBA scouts during the league's G-League Elite camp this month and now keeps his sights in Chicago for the pre-draft combine. Washington made waves by declaring for the draft after the season with eligibility remaining, but Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann...

Comments / 0

Community Policy