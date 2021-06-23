Renters say Little Rock apartment didn't have electricity, air conditioning for weeks
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Residents at a Little Rock apartment complex said they lived without electricity and air conditioning for nearly three weeks. When the Seven On Your Side crew showed up Monday at Legacy Apartments at 1312 S. Louisiana St., there still wasn't power. Later that evening, resident Tysheanna Wysinger confirmed that power had been restored. But she had been pleading with property owners to fix the problem since June 7, according to an email she shared.