Be aware of Iowa law

By ohtadmin
Winterset Madisonian
 14 days ago

Dear Editor, Attention all folks who believe the 2nd Amendment is alive and well – and are aware of Iowa’s new weapon permit law, HF756. Please be aware that HF756 only covers the state of Iowa! You still need an Iowa CCW permit to legally carry concealed in other states who allow an Iowa permit. —Jim Michaels, Winterset.

