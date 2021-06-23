Cancel
Law Enforcement

Police Report

By ohtadmin
Winterset Madisonian
 14 days ago

INCIDENTSJune 14•3:17 a.m.-1100 blk AnnieDr: talk to officer•7:14 a.m.-900 blk EFilmore St: motorist assist•10:11 a.m.-400 blk EBenton St: violation of acourt order•12:22 p.m.-1000 blk WJefferson St: 911 wrongnumber•12:37 p.m.-1900 blkDogwood Ln: talk toofficer•2:33 p.m.-400 blk E StateHighway 92: accidentproperty dmg only•5:17 p.m.-300 blk WSummit St: intelligenceinfo/data•4:43 p.m.-1000 blk W Summit4 St: med fall signal• m.-1000 blk N6:John25 Waynep. Dr: animalcomplaint•6:57 […]

