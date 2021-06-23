Police Report

Police in Texas have arrested a mother after she allegedly tried to shoot her neighbour’s dog – and the bullet ricocheted into her son’s stomach. The child, who is aged five, is currently in a stable condition in hospital, according to Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults & Family Violence Division while his mother, Angelia Mia Vargas, 24, has been indicted on a charge of deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm, according to a police statement.The boy’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The incident took place at 2.15pm on 29 May on Dunham Road. Authorities say that Ms Vargas was...