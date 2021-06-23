Cancel
New York City, NY

State judge strikes down controversial NYC ‘diaphragm law’ preventing cops from restricting breathing during arrest

By Thomas Tracy, John Annese
NY Daily News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA state judge Tuesday tossed the city’s controversial “diaphragm law,” which would make it a crime for police to restrain a suspect by restricting their breathing. The law, enacted in 2020, bans the use of chokeholds, which are already outlawed by the state, but adds language making it a misdemeanor for cops to restrain someone by “sitting, kneeling or standing on the chest or back in a manner that compresses the diaphragm.”

www.nydailynews.com
