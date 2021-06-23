State judge strikes down controversial NYC ‘diaphragm law’ preventing cops from restricting breathing during arrest

A state judge Tuesday tossed the city’s controversial “diaphragm law,” which would make it a crime for police to restrain a suspect by restricting their breathing. The law, enacted in 2020, bans the use of chokeholds, which are already outlawed by the state, but adds language making it a misdemeanor for cops to restrain someone by “sitting, kneeling or standing on the chest or back in a manner that compresses the diaphragm.”