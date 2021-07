A ninth inning rally by the Minnesota Twins fell short as the White Sox held on for a 7-6 win last night in Chicago. The Twins trailed 7-2 after five innings, but scored three times in the eighth inning to make it 7-5, added a run in the ninth to make it 7-6 and left the tying run stranded at third base. Josh Donaldson gave the Twins a 2-0 with a homer in the first, but the White Sox responded by pounding Twins starter Kenta Maeda for seven runs in four-and-two-thirds innings of work. He took the loss. Nelson Cruz had three hits for Minnesota. Lucas Giolito (gee-uh-lee-toh) was the winning pitcher. Both teams are 2-2 in their last four games. Game two of what is now a three-game series is scheduled for tonight at 7:10 P-M.