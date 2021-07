FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne City Council voted 5-2 against a resolution that opposes government-required COVID-19 vaccine passports at Tuesday's meeting. “There may be a time in which people are not gonna be able to go buy and sell and do normal transactions, be able to go to the grocery store without having a vaccine that a lot of people have questions about,” Councilman Jason Arp said.