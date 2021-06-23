Cancel
MLB

Should Shildt show more fire? Sour grapes over Pietrangelo’s contract? BenFred chats Cardinals, Blues and more

By Ben Frederickson St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Anniston Star
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports columnist Ben Frederickson chats Cardinals, Blues and future of NCAA after the Supreme Court’s smack-down. Here are the highlights . . . Q: Cardinals manager Mike Shildt likes to say he doesn’t “alibi” stuff, but he sure sounds close to it in some of his post-game press conferences, especially when he tries to stir more praise for the team. Should he be more tell-it-like-it-is?

