Should Shildt show more fire? Sour grapes over Pietrangelo’s contract? BenFred chats Cardinals, Blues and more

ARIZONA CARDINALS – RANK: 24. The Cardinals have more or less gone all-in on quarterback Kyler Murray‘s third rookie-contract season. Edge defender J.J. Watt and center Rodney Hudson are just two of the many veteran acquisitions from this offseason, and both of these contracts contain void years to push prorated money into the future. Pulling the Cardinals’ ranking down is also the fact that they’ve struggled to add a lot of talent via the draft in recent years, most notably whiffing on the selection of quarterback Josh Rosen after trading up to get him in the 2018 draft.