Town Looking to Close Marshall’s Office
On June 22, 2021, Patagonia Town Manager Ron Robinson informed Marshall Joe Patterson of agenda items placed on the Patagonia Town Council meeting, to be held June 23, that would close the Marshall’s Department in the Town on June 30, 2021. Law enforcement will be supplied by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and animal care and control will be provided by the County, according to two separate intergovernmental agreements, which have been prepared with input from Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway and Santa Cruz County Manager Jennifer St. John.patagoniaregionaltimes.org