Georgetown, TX

Georgetown City Council debates charter amendment adding term limits

By Trent Thompson
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 14 days ago
Georgetown City Council will further discuss putting an amendment related to adding term limits on the November ballot. Currently, the city charter does not include any term limits for council members or the mayor, but at the June 22 board meeting, council members discussed the proposed amendment language:. “No Councilmember...

Round Rock, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock City Council to hold public hearing for grant action plan

Round Rock City Council will hear public testimony regarding the use of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant funds during its July 8 meeting. Each year the city prepares an action plan for the use of grant funds intended to benefit low- to moderate-income people and meet urgent community needs. For the 2021-22 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, the city has been allocated $692,991.
Leander, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Leander council questions city’s future in Capital Metro

Forty-two Leander voters said “yes” to Capital Metro in 1985. Then, 491 of 738 voters chose to continue services in 2000, according to the city. Leander voters, once again, may have the choice whether to stay in or leave Capital Metro services. But residents, city leaders and council members all have questions about what the exit means financially and for the city’s future.
Round Rock, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD to host virtual meet and greet with new superintendent

Round Rock ISD will host two online meet-and-greet events with its new superintendent, Hafedh Azaiez, on July 13 and 14. Azaiez’s first day as a district employee was July 5, and he met with RRISD board of trustees President Amy Weir to discuss his prior experience, educational background and goals for the district. This conversation can be watched on the district’s Facebook page.
Taylor, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Taylor ISD accepts application for Chapter 313 tax limitation, signaling potential development from unnamed corporation

The board of trustees for Taylor ISD, located in eastern Williamson County, approved an application for property tax value limitation at its June 30 meeting. The board authorized Superintendent Devin Padavil to enter into an economic development agreement for Project Colin and to utilize the law firm O’Hanlon & Associates to help negotiate proceedings, Padavil told Community Impact Newspaper.
Georgetown, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown ISD adopts $191.5M budget, includes 2% staff pay raise

The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved a $191.5 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22 during a special meeting June 29. The district’s budget consists of $139.7 million for the general fund, $5.7 million for the food service fund and $46.3 million for the debt service fund. The budget for FY 2021-22 accounts for a 6.1% student enrollment growth, 94.5% attendance rate and 18.7% property value growth. In the general fund, GISD’s net revenue after making $19.4 million in recapture payments to the state is $120.3 million. Recapture is a set amount property-rich districts pay the state with property tax revenue to be distributed to all schools across the state. This process is intended to give all schools roughly the same amount to pay per child. GISD has not yet presented or adopted any tax rates for FY 2021-22. Recapture is one of the district's largest expenses in the general fund. Other notable expenses include $71.6 million for instruction, $12.4 million for maintenance and $7.5 million for school leadership. Funding for salaries includes recommended adjustments from the Texas Association of School Boards and a 2% raise for all employees. The pay raise and salary adjustments were adopted in May.
Travis County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Travis County approves $73.87 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding

The Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously passed $73.87 million in funding that comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The first track continues funding for programs established thanks to federal dollars from the Coronavirus Relief Funds. Funding for track one totaled over $38.38 million, with the largest allocation going toward supporting small businesses through $8 million to TCTX Thrive.
Williamson County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County slims down parks projects due to construction costs

Facing a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall, Williamson County officials restructured the scope of two parks projects in order to shore up budget problems. Williamson County commissioners voted June 29 to approve cuts from the scope of work on projects at Berry Springs Park and Champion Park. The projects are funded through Williamson County’s voter-approved $447 million 2019 roads and parks bond.
New Braunfels, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels residents raise concerns over efforts to expand affordable housing

Efforts are underway in New Braunfels to create affordable housing options as the demand for housing continues to outpace inventory and prices steadily rise. Developers have prioritized communities aimed at adding multifamily housing to the local real estate market. However, some residents are concerned the projects will only add to existing traffic and density issues as the population of New Braunfels has increased by 47% over the past five years, according to census data.

