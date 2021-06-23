Cancel
Emmy Awards announce gender-neutral option for performers

 14 days ago

The Emmys are making some changes. On Monday, the Television Academy’s Board of Governors announced that it has approved a gender-neutral option for nominees and winners, which will go into effect this year. “Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled ‘Actor’ or ‘Actress’ may request that their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy