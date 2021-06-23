Fortnite Announces Cosmic Summer Event

Patch 1.8.0 lands today for Marvel's Avengers, bringing with it the Cosmic Cube Event with its new Beating the Odds Villain Sector. You can check out the patch notes in full over on the Marvel's Avengers site, but one of the biggest items is this Cosmic Cube Event and Beating the Odds. "Following trails of Cosmic energy, the Avengers track down Monica’s secret weapon: the Cosmic Cube. The Scientist Supreme is harnessing its power for an imperfect future, so it is up to the Avengers to stop her. Beating the Odds is a new Villain Sector that includes a villain fight unlike any other."