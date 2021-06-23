Fortnite Announces Cosmic Summer Event
Summer is finally here, and Fortnite is ringing in the season with an all-new event! Starting today, players can take part in the Cosmic Summer event, which will see the return of some popular Creative LTMs, including Bios Zone Wars Trio 1.0 - Custom Teams, Pro 100, Freaky Flights - Air Royale, and The Pit - FFA. Completing quests will give players the chance to snag rewards that fit the theme of summer. Last but not least, there are also new and returning summertime outfits. Naturally, this will all tie in with this season's alien theme, as well. The Cosmic Summer event will last through July 5th.comicbook.com