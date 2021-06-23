Cancel
Opinion | Seems like the pandemic has really opened people's eyes on their careers | Richard Ransom

localmemphis.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — In tonight’s Ransom Note: we’re becoming a nation of career-jumpers. Another new survey out today in Axios.com comes with a staggering stat. Quoting from “Prudential’s pulse of the American worker” survey: It found 53 precent of Americans are ready to switch to an entirely new industry if they can get retrained.

