Hunt for ciggie-smoking tradie wearing a hi-vis hoodie after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly spat on while riding a Melbourne train

By Catherine Potter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

A tradie has been accused of verbally abusing a teenage girl before spitting on her in a random attack on a Melbourne train.

The disgusting incident occurred just before 7.30am during the peak-hour morning commute in the city's south-west.

CCTV images show the ciggie-smoking, coffee-drinking man in a high-vis hoodie and cargo pants with a backpack strapped over one shoulder entering Footscray station on May 19 before boarding a train.

The schoolgirl and her friend had boarded the same train at Newport station just 15 minutes earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5CPM_0acamdZW00
The suspect (pictured) approached two teens on a city-bound Melbourne train before allegedly verbally abusing the pair and spitting at one

The tradie allegedly proceeded to stare at the victim and her friend for an uncomfortable length of time before approaching them.

He allegedly verbally abused the teenagers before spitting at the girl.

'The teenager and her friend quickly moved carriages to avoid any further confrontation.' police said in a statement.

The man involved is described as unshaven, with short brown hair, 180cm tall and was wearing a fluorescent green hoodie.

Police have asked for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

